Operation Sindoor anniversary: Rajnath to lead national security review in Jaipur

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will carry out a comprehensive review of India's national security challenges and the military's combat readiness at a joint commanders' conference in Jaipur. As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission. (ANI)

Under the operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 last year eliminating at least 100 terrorists, in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians.

As the country commemorates the first anniversary of the multi-domain operation, the defence ministry described it as a landmark tri-services mission that stands testament to India's "unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision".

At the second edition of the two-day Joint Commanders' Conference, Singh and the top military brass are expected to review various aspects of the country's military preparedness in view of the evolving regional security scenario.

Defence Minister Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will grace the conference, which assumes significance as it coincides with the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a landmark tri-service operation that stands testament to India's unflinching political will and military resolve characterised by surgical precision, an official readout said.

"Modern warfare is transitioning into a more complex and tech-driven paradigm with transformative impact of AI, development of unmanned systems and emerging threats that extend beyond traditional battlefields and target invisible frontiers," it said.

The conference will provide a pivotal forum to evaluate the challenges in emerging domains of cyber, space and cognitive warfare and chart a roadmap for capability development for resilient and future ready force with a decisive edge, the ministry said.

"Central to the agenda will be to accelerate indigenisation and Aatmanirbharta in defence production by fostering a domestic ecosystem of innovation and civil-military fusion," it said.