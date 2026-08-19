Pakistan flustered by Operation Sindoor movie, army reacts at 2am: 'Tragedy and comedy'

A documentary on Operation Sindoor has sent Pakistan into a huddle, with its armed forces spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif issuing a statement at 2am on what he termed a “tragedy and a comedy”.

Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year.

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In a post on X in the early hours of Tuesday, Sharif alleged the documentary that features the top leadership of the Indian armed forces, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, lacks “nuance and seriousness”.

“Selectively edited interviews, emotional narration and cinematic Bollywood style reconstruction have been used to alter established facts and rewrite the operational outcome,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“Tellingly, the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, exposing a belated attempt to manufacture a domestically palatable version of events,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year to avenge the deadly April 22 terror attack at Baisaran – dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ for its meadow. Twenty-six tourists, including one Nepali citizen, were killed in the attack. The Resistance Force (TRF), an off-shoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack – the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. It also coincided with US Vice-President JD Vance’s visit to New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Operation Sindoor was launched early on May 7 last year to avenge the deadly April 22 terror attack at Baisaran – dubbed ‘mini Switzerland’ for its meadow. Twenty-six tourists, including one Nepali citizen, were killed in the attack. The Resistance Force (TRF), an off-shoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack – the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. It also coincided with US Vice-President JD Vance’s visit to New Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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The Discovery docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor" premiered on August 15. The documentary also features officers who were at the forefront of the operation.

Also Read | ‘India can hit hard’: Doval recalls Op Sindoor, says our generosity, tolerance should not be seen as weakness

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“India has not declassified the truth. It has cobbled together a propaganda video to project a military blunder as a successful endeavour,” Sharif said, adding: “No amount of cinematic reconstruction can change the chronology, erase aircraft losses, conceal military casualties, alter the military engagements that actually took place or convert a battlefield defeat into a self-proclaimed victory.”

Referring to the'Marka-e-Haq', the name given by Islamabad to last year's four-day conflict with India,the top officer alleged: “More than a year after Marka-e-Haq, India refuses to face the harsh reality. Instead of conceding defeat in a failed venture, India has decided to colour history in her preferred hues.”

Also Read | Operation Sindoor was India’s first stand-off weapon war

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He also alleged Pakistan has no need to manufacture a narrative around Marka-e-Haq. “The operational record, battlefield evidence, diplomatic exchanges and India’s own subsequent statements speak for themselves and are widely acknowledged by international community,” he said.

He said “Indian content creators have produced a highly dramatised, coloured and factually inaccurate account of so-called Operation Sindoor, packaged as a documentary featuring senior political and military leadership of India.” “Tellingly, the documentary’s account contains fundamental contradictions, exposing a belated attempt to manufacture a domestically palatable version of events,” he added.

Also Read | Op Sindoor: Shishir Gupta busts myths & how India taught Pakistan a lesson it won’t forget

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Pakistan has no need to manufacture a narrative around Marka-e-Haq, the top officer alleged. “The operational record, battlefield evidence, diplomatic exchanges and India’s own subsequent statements speak for themselves and are widely acknowledged by international community,” he said.

“Pakistan remains committed to regional peace and stability. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Pakistan remain fully prepared and capable of defending the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests. Any future military misadventure will be met with a firm, decisive and disproportionate response, after which no amount of cinematic perjury will be able to provide any face-saving to India,” he added.