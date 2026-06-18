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Oppn attacks govt after cops detain anti-project protesters on Goa Revolution Day

Congress leader Yuri Alemao attacked the Pramod Sawant government, saying it only spoke of sustainable development

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 08:23 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
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Opposition leaders in Goa on Thursday criticised the state police for detaining villagers who were protesting against a mega residential project in north Goa’s Carapur Sarvan, saying the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was using the same dictatorial practices as the Portuguese to suppress people’s voices.

(Videograb)

The police action took place in Panaji, near a function marking the state’s Goa Revolution Day, which commemorates a public meeting held in Margao in 1946, during which freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia issued a clarion call for liberation from the Portuguese.

Opposition leaders such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal also joined the protesters to demand that the government issue a stop-work order to the project developers. But the protesters were stopped by the police, bundled into buses and driven away to Old Goa, and held until evening.

Kejriwal condemned the police action. “The BJP government intends to hand over land in Carapur to builders, with the aim of completely destroying Carapur. The people of Carapur wanted to come to Azad Maidan to pay tribute to their martyrs, but they were taken into custody. Today Goa Revolution Day is being celebrated. No one ever imagined that one day Goa would have a government more dictatorial than the British and the Portuguese. Just as the arrogance of the British and Portuguese was broken, one day the arrogance of the BJP will also be broken,” he added.

 
goa police arvind kejriwal
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Karnataka biennial MLC elections and Rebellion crisis LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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