Oppn slams PM’s 'Rozgar Mela' launch; says govt failed the youth

The Opposition parties on Saturday criticised the launch of ‘Rozgar Mela’, aimed at creating a million government jobs, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the Centre had promised to create 20 million jobs every year.

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday launched the Rozgar Mela via videoconferencing. In his address after more than 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various government jobs in the first tranche, Modi said, “Despite this crisis, India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by inflation, unemployment. We are working to soften this impact on our country. It is a challenging job, but with your blessings, we have been protected till now.”

“Modi Ji, you promised to give 2 crore jobs every year. Tell us the date and time by when you will be able to give those 16 crore jobs to the young people of this country,” Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said.

Rajya Sabha floor leader of the Trinamool Congress, Derek O’Brien, too, raised similar concerns. “Young people want jobs, and Modi has failed badly. All he continues to do to cover up his failures is to organise these publicity stunts,” he added.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “The Centre doesn’t believe in truth but public relations and spectacle.”