'Opportunist, dishonest': Gujarat Congress slams Hardik Patel after his resignation

Hours after Hardik Patel resigned from the Congress, the party's Gujarat leaders hit out at the Patidar leader, accusing him as "dishonest" and an "opportunist". The leaders also alleged that he was in touch with the ruling BJP for the past six years to ensure the withdrawal of cases lodged against him from the Patidar quota stir.

Patel today quit as working president of the Congress's Gujarat unit. He cited the party's detachment from "real issues" of the people for his decision, saying, "Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership".

Patel’s resignation comes as Gujarat - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state - is set to go to the polls in December.

Also read: Owaisi on Hardik Patel’s exit from Cong : “Their people have no confidence”

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma said the Congress had made Patel a star campaigner during the assembly polls to five states but "he indulged in politics of dishonesty and cheating”. He used to criticise the BJP in his speeches. “What has changed suddenly?” he asked.

Sharma alleged that Patel wanted to take control of the entire state party unit, though he had the post of Gujarat Congress. He also revealed that there were reports that Patidar leader Naresh Patel was joining the Congress and that made the state Congress chief insecure and upset. “Hardik thought that Naresh Patel would take his space," Sharma added.

"For some time, he was trying to put pressure on the party. He wanted us not to take Naresh Patel into the party and listen to him only. He used to try to remain close to Rahul Gandhi once to gain political ground. Now, he is criticising the leadership. It shows that he is an opportunist," Sharma said.

Gujarat Congress leader and party's national spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil accused Patel, who rose to prominence as the leader of the 2015 Patidar movement for reservation, of betraying the community for personal gains.

Gohli also accused Patel of indulging in "backdoor dealings" with the BJP and said, "When a lower court rejected the Gujarat government's plea for the withdrawal of a rioting case against Hardik, the state government approached the higher court. This proved that Hardik was in touch with the BJP to withdraw cases against him."