Home / India News / Opposition behind farmers’ protest for their political survival, alleges Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Opposition behind farmers’ protest for their political survival, alleges Union Minister Giriraj Singh

“Those political parties who were in the ICU want to grab the farmers’ movement, want to usurp it. That is why they are not talking for the rights of the farmers,” Singh said.

india Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 15:01 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
New Delhi
The Minister said that the central government is committed for the betterment of the farmers.
Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that opposition leaders are behind farmers’ protest for their political survivals.

Speaking to ANI Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that the door of the government is open for the farmers and will remain open.

“In a democracy, the solution is only through dialogue. But have you not seen on TV? not seen on channels? derogatory and objectionable comments against Prime Minister. Red flags have come which have nothing to do with farmers. The opposition is behind it for political survival. Those political parties who were in the ICU want to grab the farmers’ movement, want to usurp it. That is why they are not talking for the rights of the farmers,” Singh said.

Union Minister hit out on Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh for doing “politics in the name of farmers” and said, “I want to ask the Chief Minister of Punjab, are private companies in your state not making contracts with farmers to grow potatoes? Did they usurp their land? Why did not you oppose this? Today Nestle is not taking milk from farmers in same Punjab? Our government intention is that farmers get better prices and opportunities.”

“I want to say that the Government of India is for the farmers. After independence, no Prime Minister has given Rs 6,000 to the farmers except PM Modi. The Government of India is devoted to farmers. The door of the government is always open for the farmers,” he added.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Central government has held several rounds of talks with farmers’ organisations over the past few days in an effort to resolve the issue.

