Home / India News / Niti Aayog meeting on May 27 may set the stage for Oppn talks

Niti Aayog meeting on May 27 may set the stage for Oppn talks

BySaubhadra Chatterji
May 22, 2023 12:17 AM IST

The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, economy and health, but many opposition CMs will meet for crucial discussions on general elections

The upcoming meeting of the Niti Aayog’s governing council on May 27, where all chief ministers will participate, is likely set the stage for parleys between chief ministers of opposition parties with an eye on the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar meets his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar meets his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

The council will deliberate on issues related to agriculture, economy and health, but many opposition chief ministers, some of them leaders of their parties, will meet on the sidelines for crucial discussions on the general elections.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, one of the key interlocutors of the opposition, met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday to express solidarity after the Centre promulgated an ordinance to restore its power over services in the national capital.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal will meet West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee will reach Delhi on May 25. While she has not fixed the agenda, “political meetings are expected during her visit”, a Trinamool Congress functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Similarly, meetings between some chief ministers and the Congress high command are also in the pipeline. “Consultations with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Nitish Kumar and other like-minded CMs are being planned during their stay in Delhi,” a Congress leader said, declining to be named. The talks assume importance in the backdrop of the proposed meeting of the all opposition parties in Delhi.

When asked about the proposed Opposition meeting, a Left leader who plays an important role in bringing different parties together, said: “We were waiting for the swearing in of the Siddaramaiah government. Over the next few days, we will discuss with possible schedule and agenda with the opposition constituents.”

While the Congress and like-minded parties are aiming to create a common understanding for a Congress-led post-poll front, Banerjee might focus on meeting some of the non-Congress, non-Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministers to develop a non-Congress, non-BJP front. After winning the 2021 state elections in West Bengal, Banerjee spoke about brining non-BJP, non-Congress parties together.

Among the opposition chief ministers, Jagan Mohan Reddy, K Chandrashekar Rao, Communist Party of India (Marxist)’s Pinarayi Vijayan, and MK Stalin of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam are expected to come. Some of the these leaders, especially Stalin and Rao’s availability in Delhi, are important as they are expected to reach out to a number of leaders.

While the Congress is fighting against Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, during the last budget session of Parliament, BRS leader K Keshava Rao had advocated a meeting of all opposition parties in Delhi.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niti aayog
niti aayog
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out