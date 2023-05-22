Home / India News / Oppn show of strength likely on Karunanidhi’s birth centenary in TN

Oppn show of strength likely on Karunanidhi’s birth centenary in TN

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2023 04:14 AM IST

On June 3, the DMK-led ruling Secular Progressive Alliance will kickstart the celebrations in Chennai.

CHENNAI: The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is planning a show of strength of opposition parties during the year-long events to mark the birth centenary of veteran party leader and former chief minister M Karunanidhi, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed chief minister Stalin leading the celebrations of his M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary on June 3, 2022. (ANI Photo)
Pictures shared by news agency ANI showed chief minister Stalin leading the celebrations of his M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary on June 3, 2022. (ANI Photo)

Also Read: Oppn show of strength takes stage at Karnataka swearing-in ceremony

One of the major events is likely to be a gathering of Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu, a senior DMK leader familiar with the matter said. “We will be inviting party leaders from across India... But, we are yet to decide who we will be inviting. It will be a gala event like one of our major conferences,” the leader added.

The party is also considering inviting Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to inaugurate “Kalaignar Kottam”, a memorial built at Karunanidhi’s hometown in Tiruvarur, Tamil Nadu, the leader said.

The decisions were among several resolutions passed during a high-level DMK committee meeting, led by party head and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, on Sunday to celebrate Karunanidhi’s 100th birth anniversary for a year, starting on June 3.

The DMK has also formed a committee comprising senior leaders Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Dayanidhi Maran, TKS Elangovan, A Raja, R S Bharathi and Trichy Siva to advise the party on the year-long celebrations.

On June 3, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will kickstart the celebrations in Chennai. “The meeting resolves to celebrate the centenary of Kalaignar (what Karunanidhi was popularly known as), the architect who built modern Tamil Nadu in an effective manner throughout the year,” the party said in a statement.

“Every district unit should conduct centenary celebrations until June 2024, highlighting the achievements of Kalaignar.”

The DMK earlier held a mega show of strength during Stalin’s birthday celebrations on March 1, with several opposition party leaders, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and National Conference sharing the stage with Stalin.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opposition unity
opposition unity
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out