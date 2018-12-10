Opposition meet LIVE: Kejriwal to attend opposition meeting, Mayawati to skip

Agrarian distress and allegations of corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre are likely to be the key planks for leaders from different opposition parties to come together at a crucial meeting today, according to people familiar with the matter.

At the meeting, meant to chalk out a framework for Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting Tuesday.

Follow live updates here:

2:55 pm IST Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief met National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.





1:35 pm IST Mamata Banerjee meets Chandrababu Naidu West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.





1:33 pm IST Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of meeting MK Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar’s statue in Chennai on 16 December. Met Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal in Delhi and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar's statue in Chennai on 16 December.



It was a good meeting and we had an interesting conversation on many topics. pic.twitter.com/n1vPaoS9DO — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 10, 2018





12:51 pm IST AAP likely to join meeting The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





12:47 pm IST Stalin called on Sonia ahead of opposition meeting Ahead of the crucial meeting of opposition parties in their bid to forge an anti-BJP front, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu leader of opposition,MK Stalin, on Sunday called on veteran Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on her 72nd birthday. Stalin also discussed a range of issues including poll strategies for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Mekadatu project of Congress-JD(S)-ruled Karnataka government, which is drawing flak from Tamil Nadu.





12:38 pm IST Mulayam Singh Yadav to join opposition meeting Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.





12:34 pm IST Opposition parties will chalk out strategies to counter BJP The opposition parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting on Tuesday.





11:20 am IST Stalin, Kanimozhi hold discussion with Sharad Pawar MK Stalin and Kanimozhi met NCP chief Shard Pawar in Delhi today and held discussions over multiple issues. The DMK president also invited him for the inauguration ceremony of the statue of M Karunanidhi in Chennai.



