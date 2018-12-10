Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 10, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

Opposition meet LIVE: Kejriwal to attend opposition meeting, Mayawati to skip

Agrarian distress and allegations of corruption against the BJP-led government at the Centre are likely to be key planks for leaders from different opposition parties to come together today, according to people familiar with the matter. Follow live updates...

By HT Correspondent | Dec 10, 2018 15:19 IST
highlights

Agrarian distress and allegations of corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre are likely to be the key planks for leaders from different opposition parties to come together at a crucial meeting today, according to people familiar with the matter.

At the meeting, meant to chalk out a framework for Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting Tuesday.

Follow live updates here:

2:55 pm IST

Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief met National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.

1:35 pm IST

Mamata Banerjee meets Chandrababu Naidu

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.

1:33 pm IST

Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of meeting

MK Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar’s statue in Chennai on 16 December.

12:51 pm IST

AAP likely to join meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

12:47 pm IST

Stalin called on Sonia ahead of opposition meeting

Ahead of the crucial meeting of opposition parties in their bid to forge an anti-BJP front, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu leader of opposition,MK Stalin, on Sunday called on veteran Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on her 72nd birthday.

Stalin also discussed a range of issues including poll strategies for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Mekadatu project of Congress-JD(S)-ruled Karnataka government, which is drawing flak from Tamil Nadu.

12:38 pm IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav to join opposition meeting

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

12:34 pm IST

Opposition parties will chalk out strategies to counter BJP

The opposition parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting on Tuesday.

11:20 am IST

Stalin, Kanimozhi hold discussion with Sharad Pawar

MK Stalin and Kanimozhi met NCP chief Shard Pawar in Delhi today and held discussions over multiple issues. The DMK president also invited him for the inauguration ceremony of the statue of M Karunanidhi in Chennai.

10:25 am IST

TDP to raise CBI-Andhra Pradesh government row

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will raise the issue of CBI-Andhra Pradesh government row in the winter session of the Parliament and in today’s opposition meet.