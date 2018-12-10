Opposition meet LIVE: Kejriwal to attend opposition meeting, Mayawati to skip
Agrarian distress and allegations of corruption against the BJP-led government at the Centre are likely to be key planks for leaders from different opposition parties to come together today, according to people familiar with the matter. Follow live updates...
2:55 pm IST
1:35 pm IST
1:33 pm IST
12:51 pm IST
12:47 pm IST
12:38 pm IST
12:34 pm IST
11:20 am IST
10:25 am IST
Agrarian distress and allegations of corruption against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre are likely to be the key planks for leaders from different opposition parties to come together at a crucial meeting today, according to people familiar with the matter.
At the meeting, meant to chalk out a framework for Opposition unity ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting Tuesday.
Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah
Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief met National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.
Mamata Banerjee meets Chandrababu Naidu
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee meets her Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.
Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of meeting
MK Stalin meets Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar’s statue in Chennai on 16 December.
Met Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal in Delhi and invited him for the unveiling of Thalaivar Kalaignar's statue in Chennai on 16 December.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 10, 2018
It was a good meeting and we had an interesting conversation on many topics. pic.twitter.com/n1vPaoS9DO
AAP likely to join meeting
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Stalin called on Sonia ahead of opposition meeting
Ahead of the crucial meeting of opposition parties in their bid to forge an anti-BJP front, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Tamil Nadu leader of opposition,MK Stalin, on Sunday called on veteran Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi on her 72nd birthday.
Stalin also discussed a range of issues including poll strategies for 2019 Lok Sabha elections and Mekadatu project of Congress-JD(S)-ruled Karnataka government, which is drawing flak from Tamil Nadu.
Mulayam Singh Yadav to join opposition meeting
Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav will join the Congress and other opposition parties in the meeting called by Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to forge a common strategy to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Opposition parties will chalk out strategies to counter BJP
The opposition parties will also chalk out a strategy to counter the BJP during the Winter session of Parliament starting on Tuesday.
Stalin, Kanimozhi hold discussion with Sharad Pawar
MK Stalin and Kanimozhi met NCP chief Shard Pawar in Delhi today and held discussions over multiple issues. The DMK president also invited him for the inauguration ceremony of the statue of M Karunanidhi in Chennai.
TDP to raise CBI-Andhra Pradesh government row
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will raise the issue of CBI-Andhra Pradesh government row in the winter session of the Parliament and in today’s opposition meet.