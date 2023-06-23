Mallikarjun Kharge gives ‘win Bihar, win country’ mantra ahead of opposition leaders' meet in Patna

If we register a victory in Bihar, then we can win across the country, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said while addressing party workers in Patna ahead of the mega meeting of Opposition leaders. He made an appeal to the party workers to work towards winning in the state ‘to save the Constitution and democracy’, leaving all the differences aside.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge(ANI)

“Bihar cannot be separated from the Congress ideology and principles. If we win Bihar, then we will win the across the country,” he said. Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders reached Patna to attend the meeting convened by chief minister Nitish Kumar. The meeting aims to chart out a road for the opposition unity in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

After Kharge, Rahul Gandhi took the centre stage and said his party will win in Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh by defeating the BJP. "You saw what happened in Karnataka. The BJP leaders toured everywhere, made long speeches and claimed that they will have a sweep. But did you see what happened? I am saying this from this stage that you won't see the BJP in Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Madhya Pradesh. Why? Because the Congress is standing with the poor,” he said.

