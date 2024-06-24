Opposition MPs unite over NEET row, target Modi-led NDA govt. Who said what

Many opposition lawmakers, who took oath on Monday as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, targeted the BJP-led NDA alliance over the paper leaks, demanding an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).



The MPs said that the central government needs to find a permanent solution to the issue of paper leaks, especially since unemployment is rising and many vacancies remain unfilled.



“Paper leak is a serious issue. The youth of the country are being deceived. Whenever an exam is scheduled, it either gets postponed or the paper is leaked, leading to great disappointment among the youth. The government needs to find a permanent solution to this problem," Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan told PTI.



Iqra who has been elected from Kairana constituency in Uttar Pradesh also said, “All opposition MPs will raise their voices to ensure transparency and accountability. With India's unemployment rate on the rise, the government must prioritise filling vacancies,” she added. Students protest against NEET-UG retest in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI)

Samajwadi Party MP from Muzaffarnagar, Harendra Malik said, “Papers for various examinations are being leaked across the country, and it is unfortunate that the government has failed to address this issue. We feel helpless regarding the issue of NEET. Youth represent the future of any country, and you (government) are jeopardizing their future.”

“Opposition collectively will raise the NEET issue in Parliament. We will demand a JPC as opposition is strong in the Lok Sabha. Without initiating an investigation, the government has removed NTA DG. Opposition is strong and we will continue our fight against paper leaks. Rahul Gandhi has rightly said that they will not allow attack on the Constitution,” says Purnea MP Pappu Yadav.

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi said the credibility of exams itself held by the Union government has become a big question and Tamil Nadu has been always saying that there are many issues with NEET examination.

“It is always benefiting the rich kids, who can afford to go for coaching classes. It is against social justice. Now students from across the country are understanding that NEET is an examination of elimination,” said Kanimozhi.



On Sunday, only 813 or 52% of the 1,563 candidates who were initially awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) before they were withdrawn last week appeared for a retest, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in its statement.



On June 13, the Centre informed the Supreme Court of its intention to revoke the scorecards issued to 1,563 students. It proposed that these students could either take a fresh exam or keep their original scores without the additional grace marks.

The controversy surrounding the medical exam has ignited widespread protests across India. Thousands of students have taken to the streets in opposition to this year’s examination process, while political parties are demanding the cancellation of the exam and a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged paper leaks.