NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: 5 held in Bihar; calls to abolish exam grow in Tamil Nadu
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation in the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last week. CBI took over the probe amid the recent backlash against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the mass outrage against the marking system of the NEET-UG examination, conducted in May this year. Weeks after the NEET-UG 2024 results sparked a nationwide row, the Education Ministry announced the cancellation of the NEET-PG 2024 and the UGC-NET examination, attracting more outrage against central examinations in the country....Read More
Amid backlash, the Centre formed a seven-member panel to look into the workings of the NTA and suggest examination reforms to improve its working. Further, the government also shunted out NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh from his role, and placed him on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training.
A stringent law has been enacted by the Centre to address “malpractice and irregularities” in competitive exams. Penalties include up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹1 crore.
What is the NEET 2024 row?
Thousands of students across the country have been protesting for weeks against the NEET-UG examination, raising allegations of irregulirities in the test. Students alleged paper leaks, inflated scores and arbitrary grace marks, which resulted to 67 students topping the examination this year.
67 students scored a perfect 720/720 score in the NEET-UG exam, majority of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad. The Bihar police also discovered evidence pointing to a NEET paper leak in the state, sparking a political row.
Days after NTA announced a re-examination for over 1,500 students who got grace marks, the NEET-PG 2024 exam was cancelled by the Education Ministry just hours before the conduction of the post graduate entrance test, adding fuel to the fire. The new date for the NEET PG exam will be announced soon, the Centre said.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: ‘LKG exams have more credibility,’ says Congress MP
Congress MP Shafi Parambil told ANI, “Even the LKG exams have more credibility than this. The government's involvement in this is not at all neat and clean... This is the most heinous crime a government can do against the future of a country... This is done on the basis of merit. You cannot leak these question papers because those people who come out of these exams are considered to be our future doctors and engineers.”
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: Only 50% attendance in NEET re-exam
In an optional NEET-UG 2024 retest held for students whose grace marks were scrapped after the matter reached the Supreme Court, only 813 of the 1,563 such candidates appeared on Sunday.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: CBI takes over Bihar, Gujarat cases
Bihar and Gujarat governments issued notifications on Sunday to transfer cases of NEET-UG paper leaks registered by their police to the CBI, paving the way for the central agency to take over the probe.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: Former union minister calls row ‘disappointing’
Rajeev Chandrasekhar told ANI, “It is disappointing that students have been disadvantaged. But as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said the government is committed to making sure that these examinations are done in a secure manner and those who are meritorious are the ones who benefit from these exams, not those who are corrupt and crooked. I think the steps that have been taken by the government of India are good and solid steps that will give a lot of confidence to the students.”
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: NEET issue likely to be raised in Parliament today
The 18th Lok Sabha will commence today and the NEET issue is expected to be the top focus of opposition leaders in the new Parliament session.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: Centre's seven-member committee to meet today
Sources at the Education Ministry told ANI that Centre's seven-member high-level committee formed to oversee transparency and look into the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to hold a meeting today.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: Congress MP Hibi Eden demands SC inquiry
Congress MP Hibi Eden said, “NEET controversy is one of the biggest scams in India right now. I don't think this has happened accidentally. It has been happening for many years now. States like Tamil Nadu have already declared that the qualifying exam should be the criteria for medical entrance examination. A lot of people and money is involved and a lobby is working on this. An independent enquiry under the SC judges should happen in this and the entire process should be cancelled.”
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: DMK pushes for abolishing NEET
DMK leader TKS Elangovan said on Sunday that his party wanted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test to be abolished, adding that the entrance examination favours the rich and is riddled with "fraud."
"We want the NEET exam to be abolished. Whoever gets good marks in school, should be given admission to professional colleges. Why is there any need for NEET? If there is a NEET, then there is fraud," Elangovan told ANI.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: Bihar govt hands over NEET probe to CBI
The Bihar government issued a notification on Sunday evening to transfer the case in connection with alleged irregularities in NEET-UG to the CBI, paving the way for the central agency to take over the investigation.
NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: 5 arrested in Bihar
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police arrested five more suspects in the NEET UG paper leak case, who were detained from Deoghar in Jharkhand on Saturday, taking the total number of those apprehended to 18.