NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: 5 held in Bihar; calls to abolish exam grow in Tamil Nadu

Students hold placards as they stage a protest against the re-examination of the NEET-UG exams, in Rajkot on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

NEET 2024 Row LIVE Updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the investigation in the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last week. CBI took over the probe amid the recent backlash against the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the mass outrage against the marking system of the NEET-UG examination, conducted in May this year. Weeks after the NEET-UG 2024 results sparked a nationwide row, the Education Ministry announced the cancellation of the NEET-PG 2024 and the UGC-NET examination, attracting more outrage against central examinations in the country....Read More

Amid backlash, the Centre formed a seven-member panel to look into the workings of the NTA and suggest examination reforms to improve its working. Further, the government also shunted out NTA Director General Subodh Kumar Singh from his role, and placed him on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training.

A stringent law has been enacted by the Centre to address “malpractice and irregularities” in competitive exams. Penalties include up to 10 years of imprisonment and fines up to ₹1 crore.

What is the NEET 2024 row?

Thousands of students across the country have been protesting for weeks against the NEET-UG examination, raising allegations of irregulirities in the test. Students alleged paper leaks, inflated scores and arbitrary grace marks, which resulted to 67 students topping the examination this year.

67 students scored a perfect 720/720 score in the NEET-UG exam, majority of whom were from a single centre in Faridabad. The Bihar police also discovered evidence pointing to a NEET paper leak in the state, sparking a political row.

Days after NTA announced a re-examination for over 1,500 students who got grace marks, the NEET-PG 2024 exam was cancelled by the Education Ministry just hours before the conduction of the post graduate entrance test, adding fuel to the fire. The new date for the NEET PG exam will be announced soon, the Centre said.