FSSAI withdraws order banning ‘A1/A2’ milk ads

New Delhi: Country's apex food safety regulator — Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — on Monday withdrew its earlier order asking food businesses to stop marketing and selling milk and milk products as A1 and A2 types as these were "misleading claims".

FSSAI, in an updated directive, said the advisory was withdrawn with immediate effect to carry out further consultations with relevant stakeholders.

“Clarification regarding selling or marketing of milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd etc in the name of A1 & A2 types… This is to inform that the advisory dated 21.08.2024 issued with respect to the subject cited, stands withdrawn for further consultation and engagement with the stakeholders,” said the FSSAI order issued on Monday.

In the earlier order curbing what it saw as deceptive promotion, the FSSAI said regulator explained that the A1 and A2 distinction in milk is related to differences in protein structure, specifically beta-casein. It emphasised that current milk standards, as specified in Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011 did not recognise any differentiation based on A1 and A2 types.

According to people familiar with the matter, the directive was withdrawn as a section of milk business operators feared that the decision to ban marketing under A1&A2 was rushed and it would hurt the market of indigenous milk producers.