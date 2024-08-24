India’s top food safety regulator has prohibited the marketing and sale of milk and milk products labelled as A1 or A2, deeming such practices “misleading”. FSSAI crackdown on ‘A1 or A2’ milk product ads

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an order on August 21 aimed at curbing what it sees as deceptive promotions, particularly on social media platforms, that tout A2 butter, curd or ghee as superior products, a person aware of the matter said, asking not to be named.

“It has come to the notice of FSSAI that several food business operators are selling/marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd etc in the name of A1 & A2 under FSSAI licence number and/or registration certificate”, the order stated.

The regulator explained that the A1 and A2 distinction in milk is related to differences in protein structure, specifically beta-casein. Consequently, the FSSAI deemed A2 claims on milk fat products as misleading and not in compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act of 2006 and associated regulations.

The FSSAI emphasised that current milk standards, as specified in Food Safety and Standards Regulations 2011, do not recognise any differentiation based on A1 and A2 types.

Food business operators have been instructed to remove such claims from their products immediately. E-commerce platforms must also delete all A1 and A2 protein-related claims from their websites. The FSSAI has granted a six-month grace period for exhausting pre-printed labels, but stressed that no further extensions would be permitted.

Scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) explain in a paper titled “A1 and A2 milk– What science claims” that cows, buffalo, sheep, camels and goats are the main milk producers globally, with cows being the primary source.

The paper details that milk protein comprises two major classes: casein and whey protein. Beta-casein, a subtype of casein, is particularly significant due to its balanced proportions of essential amino acids.

“The overall protein makeup of milk is 36% α-Casein, 27% β-Casein, 9% κ-casein, whereas other peptides and amino acids comprise about 27% of total milk proteins”, the ICAR paper states.

Rattan Sagar Khanna, a senior dairy consultant, supported the FSSAI’s decision, stating, “People probably do not know this, but in India no dairy plant tests milk for A1/A2. There is no scientific basis to making any such claims; it’s more hypothetical and that’s why nobody should be allowed to promote milk as A1 or A2”.

Regarding A2 ghee, Khanna added, “It cannot be more misleading to call ghee A2 as ghee does not contain protein; it’s merely milk fat. There is a need to crack down on such fraudulent claims and FSSAI has done the right thing”.

Experts noted that concerns about A1 protein being harmful to children are largely unfounded in the Indian context, as A1 is primarily found in European breeds rather than Indian cattle.

Ishi Khosla, a senior clinical nutritionist, emphasised that the focus should be on ensuring milk purity and freedom from harmful antibiotics and contaminants. “Concerns about A1/A2 are secondary”, she said.