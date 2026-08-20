UP bars entry of YouTubers into govt schools amid protests over poor facilities

District education officers have issued a series of orders prohibiting the entry of outsiders, including YouTubers, into government-run primary and upper primary schools across Uttar Pradesh to ensure what they call the smooth functioning of teaching and learning activities.

Unnao DM Ghanshyam Meena and SP Jai Prakash Singh had breakfast with the students and assured them that their problems would be looked into. (HT File Photo)

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The orders have coincided with protests against poor facilities in schools. On Wednesday, students in Unnao blocked traffic to protest against poor quality of food and lack of drinking water facilities at their school. Students in Lucknow demonstrated and blocked traffic for hours to protest the shortage of teachers on Friday last.

Farrukhabad’s basic education officer, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, was the first to issue an order barring outsiders from entering schools in April. In a circular, he accused “certain individuals or groups of individuals”, claiming to be journalists, of entering schools unauthorisedly, photographing children in classrooms, and attempting to inspect records and demanding information to tarnish the education department’s image.

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{{^usCountry}} Singh said if any individual or group of individuals claiming to be journalists enter a school, they should first be politely asked to produce their district information officer-issued identity card. “If these individuals or groups produce their identity cards, provide the information requested, but do not allow photographs of any documents,” said Singh in the circular. “Do not display any records or provide any departmental information.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh said if any individual or group of individuals claiming to be journalists enter a school, they should first be politely asked to produce their district information officer-issued identity card. “If these individuals or groups produce their identity cards, provide the information requested, but do not allow photographs of any documents,” said Singh in the circular. “Do not display any records or provide any departmental information.” {{/usCountry}}

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Singh’s counterparts across Uttar Pradesh have since issued similar orders. On July 30, Agra basic education officer Rakesh Singh cited instances of outsiders, YouTubers, and others entering government schools without authorisation and sharing photos and videos of the institutions and staff on social media, disrupting teaching and learning.

He underlined the government and administration have designated officers to inspect schools. “They periodically inspect and monitor schools, and based on these findings, they take action to improve school arrangements as per the rules,” Rakesh Singh said.

Similar orders have since been issued in Azamgarh, Ballia (July), Basti, Ambedkarnagar and Ayodhya (August).

In Rajasthan, the government this month issued guidelines restricting the entry of “outsiders” and prohibiting photography and videography on school premises without prior permission. This came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka joined students protesting the dilapidated condition and lack of drinking water facilities at a government school in Alwar’s Thanagaji as part of their “School Theek Karo” (fix schools) campaign.

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The CJP earlier announced the launch of a nationwide campaign, “Kya Bolti Public,” to understand the issues, concerns, and expectations of people, particularly the youth, in September. It underlined that those in power are no longer willing to listen to people’s issues and have become disconnected, days after leading protests against examination irregularities that forced Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down.