Covid-19: Ordnance Factory Board to supply 1.1 lakh coveralls in 40 days

india

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 18:05 IST

New Delhi: Stepping forward in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Ordnance Factory Board has begun supplying coveralls as part of an initial order of 1.1 lakh units placed by HLL Lifecare Limited, a government statement said on Tuesday. Also, the Defence Research and Development Organisation has come up with a Covid sample collection kiosk.

The OFB’s protective suits, which are vital for the safety and well being of healthcare professionals at the forefront of the fight against the pandemic, conform to ISO Class 3 exposure standards.

“The manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh units from HLL is in full swing. This order will be completed in 40 days,” the statement said.

The OFB is the country’s main producer of military arsenal and controls 41 ordnance factories engaged in the production of artillery guns, tanks, armoured personnel carriers, bombs, rockets, anti-aircraft guns, parachutes and small arms.

The board is ramping up its efforts to help fight the coronavirus. It has already developed and begun supplying special tents that can be used for medical emergency, screening and quarantine.

The DRDO has also developed a bio-suit to protect healthcare professionals at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

In its latest contribution to the fight against the pandemic, the DRDO has designed and developed a Covid sample collection kiosk (COVSACK).

This has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, in consultation with the doctors of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation.

It will reduce the requirement of personal protection equipment (PPE) change by healthcare workers, said another government statement.

“The kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample,” the statement said.

After the patient leaves the kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the cabin take 70 seconds to disinfect the chamber.

“The COVSACK costs nearly Rs one lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day. The DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over these to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad after successful testing,” the statement added.