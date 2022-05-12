Organisational rejig key issue in focus at Cong’s Chintan Shivir

The Congress’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur will approve a time-bound action-plan for structural changes in the organisation, set in motion a long-drawn people’s movement on select issues till 2024, and send across a clear message to regional parties that if the Congress remains weak, any opposition alliance will also suffer, senior functionaries of the party told HT.

According to one of the functionaries, who asked not to be named, political issues and the revival of the organisation would remain the priority during the 3-day (May 13-15) meeting.

However, this person added, there is also a distinct possibility that a large section of delegates is likely to use the platform to demand the return of Rahul Gandhi as party chief. He had stepped down after the party’s dismal performance in the 2019 general elections.

A party leader familiar with the matter also said that they would not go “blindly” into an alliance and cited Gandhi’s recent announcement in Telangana that the party would contest alone in the southern state.

To strengthen its position against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as among Opposition parties, the Congress will launch a mass campaign on issues such as inflation, economic mismanagement due to demonetisation and faulty GST laws, communal polarisation, and delimitation in J&K, the leader said.

The Congress is no stranger to Chintan Shivirs. But for the first time, it will set time-bound steps for organisational overhaul, identify issues, and prepare action-plans — all aimed at the 2024 general elections.

A second party leader indicated that some of the suggestions given by election strategist Prashant Kishor—such as setting up an election cell or an empowered group—might come up for discussion in a different format.

“All his (Kishor’s) suggestions have already been shared by the committee for future challenges led by Veerappa Moily, who will be present in the Shivir,” said the leader, asking not to be named.

While the party organisation has weakened largely because of electoral losses, the party now faces an unprecedented political challenge both from a formidable BJP and key regional parties. Parties such as the Trinamool Congress, Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party and Telangana Rashtra Samithi have replaced the Congress in east and southern India, even as the Aam Aadmi Party emerged as an alternative to the grand old party in states such as Delhi and Punjab.

“We will discuss the rise of regional parties and its impact. But the Shivir will send a message that if the Congress is weak, an opposition alliance would not be possible. We will not go blindly into an alliance. The need of the hour is to strengthen the Congress,” said the second leader cited above.

During its Pachmarhi Shivir in 1998 -- a year ahead of Lok Sabha elections, the Congress had ruled out alliance. It overturned the decision ahead of elections in 2003. Now, the beleaguered party wants to send a signal that no effective Opposition alliance is possible without the Congress.

A third senior leader revealed that the idea for a Chintan Shivir was mooted 4-5 months ago and there was intense debate whether it should be held after the party’s presidential polls. The Udaipur brainstorming camp will also see the highest number of delegates (430) compared to Shimla (230) and Pachmarhi (180).

According to the leader, the political panel led by Mallikarjun Kharge will discuss issues such as communal polarisation, rise of regional parties, deteriorating Centre-state relationships, delimitation of J&K and the push for a uniformity in Indian society.

The social justice panel led by Salman Khurshid will discuss how to increase representation of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, minorities, and women in the organisation while the panel on youth will focus on the new education policy communalisation and the decline in employment rates.

The panel on farmers and agricultural workers will lead the debate on a law for Minimum Support Prices (MSP), the demand for a loan waiver this year and the possible low procurement of wheat this year.

“For the organization revival, we have to revamp the structure from the national level to the block level. Usually, we go to the people only during the pools. But now we have to plan mobilization that will run for next two years with state-specific issues and people’s issues,” said the leader.

