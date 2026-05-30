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OSM work order placed 74 days before Boards

CBSE awarded its on-screen marking contract to Coempt Edu Teck, raising concerns over the rollout speed and answer-sheet mix-ups amid scrutiny.

Published on: May 30, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya, New Delhi
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The Central Board of Secondary Education issued its on-screen marking contract to Hyderabad-based Coempt Edu Teck on December 5, 2025 — just 66 days before the board announced the full-fledged rollout of OSM on February 9 — with the firm having emerged as the lowest financial bidder in a quality-and-cost based tender process, officials said on Friday.

OSM work order placed 74 days before Boards

The timeline, confirmed to HT, places the contract award at the centre of mounting questions about the pace of the rollout.

As HT reported on Friday, CBSE failed to secure a qualified vendor in two earlier tender rounds before several technical conditions were tweaked in an August 2025 RFP.

Under the Quality and Cost Based Selection framework — which assigned 70% weightage to technical parameters and 30% to financial bids — Coempt quoted approximately 25.75 per copy inclusive of taxes. Tata Consultancy Services, the only other bidder to meet the technical specifications, quoted around 65 per copy after taxes for certain categories. “TCS’ rates were significantly higher at around 65 per copy after taxes for certain categories,” an official said, asking not to be named.

Officials also defended the selection of Coempt amid allegations by opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, over the company’s previous work in Telangana. An official said litigation related to the company’s post-examination management work in the state had been examined by courts and “nothing unusual” had been found.

Officials said scanned copies of answer scripts would be made available to students through DigiLocker from next year.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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