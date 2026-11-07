Our fight is to restore democracy, not just form govt, says KC Venugopal

The Centre is turning every democratic institution into a tool for anti-democratic actions, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal told HT in an interview. He added that the people of the country want Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi to become the Prime Minister.

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Edited excerpts:

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How would you evaluate the recent round of protests by the INDIA bloc against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

We have to understand the gravity of the issue. LoP Rahul Gandhi has continuously raised the issue of vote theft. He has said that elections are being stolen and that the system of conducting elections has become completely one-sided. There is no level playing field for (opposition) political parties. There is no system to ensure free and fair elections. But initially, many people did not believe the concerns Gandhi was raising.

I am openly saying the revelations made by two Election Commissioners about their experiences with the CEC have triggered the realisation that something very wrong was happening in the Election Commission.

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{{^usCountry}} What will be the shape of the agitation in the coming days? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What will be the shape of the agitation in the coming days? {{/usCountry}}

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We are continuously coordinating with our alliance partners and have a robust coordination mechanism. The second is the role played by the Congress in mobilising people. The party has also gained considerable enthusiasm through its organisational-building exercise, Sangathan Srijan.

Ordinary people are now completely against what is happening. This is a genuine issue. When we call for an agitation, people from all walks of life join us, beyond party workers and INDIA bloc leaders. Civil society, student organisations, youth and farmers are all participating.

We will sit together and formulate the next course of action. We will spread it to the state level while continuing the campaign at the Centre. Parliament is also going to meet, and we will take up the issue on a much bigger scale there. As you rightly pointed out, we will spread the agitation to the states as well.

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The government has still not prorogued the Monsoon session.

This government is turning every democratic institution – whether Parliament, the Election Commission or central agencies – into a tool for anti-democratic actions. 83 days have passed, and Parliament has still not been prorogued [CHECK]. If you want to call a special session, call it and finish it. Now the regular Winter session is also approaching.

There is uncertainty on the government’s side, not on the Opposition’s side. They are repeatedly trying to split political parties. They think this is their strategy. But they should understand that the people of India have realised what is happening. If they continue doing this, they will expose themselves further and their failure will be terrible.

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In any case, if something like this happens, it will only benefit the Opposition and the INDIA bloc because the people will understand even more clearly that the government is trying to achieve its objectives by hook or by crook.

Will Gyanesh Kumar be the biggest issue in the upcoming session?

Gyanesh Kumar must go but the entire system also needs to be purified. The electoral system of our country was democratically designed and shaped. Now it has been completely changed. Every day, the Election Commission is issuing new circulars, as if it has become the Circular Commission of India. The 2023 legislation granting immunity to the Chief Election Commissioner must be revoked.

Union home minister Amit Shah recently said Gandhi can become Prime Minister only in a mock Parliament.

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Amit Shah, wait for some time. Take it from us — Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister of India. What will happen to Shah and Modi is something they should think about. You wait for 2029. The people of India want Gandhi to become Prime Minister, but his fight is not about becoming Prime Minister.

The INDIA bloc’s fight is not merely about becoming part of the government. Our primary fight is to restore democracy in this country, restore the voting rights of ordinary people and uphold the Constitution.

What is the Congress’ equation with the Cockroach Janta Party?

Our mindset is very open. The issue is very big. This is not about any individual becoming Prime Minister or anything else. Whoever wants to join this movement is welcome. That is what Gandhi has also said. Whoever is fighting for this cause, we are with them. If the cause is genuine and the fight is sincere, there is no issue at all. We will cooperate with people who are ready to cooperate with us sincerely and with the clear conviction that this government must go.