Hemant Soren declares ‘rebellion’ against BJP: ‘We will drive out feudal forces’

For a second consecutive day, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren trained his guns at the BJP on Sunday, as he declared a ‘rebellion’ against the ‘feudal forces.’ Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren pays tribute at the 'Kranti Sthal' of Santal rebellion leaders Sidhu-Kanhu Murmu on the occasion of 'Hul Diwas', at Bhognadih of Sahibganj district, Jharkhand. (PTI Photo)

“I have stepped out of my home for the first time post my release to address you on ‘Hul Diwas.’ It is a day of inspiration for all of us. Like the Santhal uprising against the British, we declare ‘Hul rebellion’ to drive out ‘feudal forces’ not only from Jharkhand but across the country,” Soren said at a rally, targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

On Friday, the JMM executive president was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court in connection with an alleged land mining racket in Ranchi, the state capital. The high court observed that ‘there is a reason to believe that the petitioner (Soren) is not guilty of the offence as alleged.’

On January 31, Soren, then the chief minister of Jharkhand, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, a federal agency that is investigating money laundering charges against the ex-CM in the case. He resigned shortly before his arrest, and fellow JMM leader Champai Soren became chief minister.

Meanwhile, targeting the BJP further, Hemant Soren accused the saffron party of ‘implicating me in false cases.’

“The Centre unleashes its probe agencies to harass those who raise their voices against it. It is only two days that I am out of jail, but the BJP is jittery. Its top leaders are coming to the state frequently and conspiring against me again. However, we are a land of revolutionaries and are not afraid of jail, lathi or execution,” he asserted.

Jharkhand will go to polls in December to elect its next government. In the previous assembly elections, held in December 2019, the JMM-led coalition ousted the BJP from power.

(With PTI inputs)