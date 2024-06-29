BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand after assembly polls, says Hemant Soren

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly hatching a conspiracy against him and claimed that the saffron party will be wiped out from the state after the upcoming assembly elections. Hemant Soren addressed JMM workers outside his residence in Ranchi on Saturday and later went to Birsa Chowk and garlanded the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda. (HT Photo)

Addressing Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) workers outside his residence, Soren said there would be “ulgulan (revolt)” against those who plotted the conspiracy to confine him in jail for five months and people of Jharkhand would not spare the BJP.

Underlining that the JMM was battle ready, Soren, who is also the executive president of the party, said, “Time has come to put the last nail in BJP’s coffin. In the coming days, the BJP will be wiped out from Jharkhand.”

Soren was released on Friday from the Birsa Munda Jail hours after the Jharkhand high court granted bail to him in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the directorate of enforcement (ED) on January 31 in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the illegal possession of 8.86 acres land in the state Capital.

Soren alleged that the BJP has captured all constitutional institutions. He said the people’s court is the ultimate court, in which people have taught the saffron party a lesson in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

“It has come to my knowledge that they are making plans to prepone the assembly elections in the state. I dare them to conduct the elections any day they wish to, the BJP’s dream of winning assembly elections in Jharkhand will be ‘Mungerilal ke haseen sapne,” said Soren.

He said the tribals and Dalits have forced the BJP to rethink their strategy and added that the saffron party’s measures just have cosmetic value.

“It was because of your support that an Adivasi became the chief minister. Now the BJP is also naming tribals as CMs in several states, but they are just rubber stamps. They can’t even open their mouth to speak for fellow tribals,” he said.

After addressing party workers, Soren, flanked by his wife and other party leaders, went to Birsa Chowk and garlanded the statue of tribal icon Birsa Munda. Party leaders said Soren would lead the Hul Diwas event of the party on Sunday at Bhognadih in his assembly constituency of Barhet.