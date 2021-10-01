Out to steal scrap iron, teenager shot dead by security guard of Odisha steel plant

An 18-year-old youth was allegedly shot dead by a security guard of a Sambalpur-based integrated steel plant while the former was trying to steal iron scraps this afternoon, police said.

According to police in Sambalpur, on Thursday afternoon 4-5 youths were trying to steal some iron scraps from Shyam Metallics’ 2.9 MTPA integrated steel plant in Rengali area when one of the plant’s security guards spotted them. The guard tried to stop them, but when they did not listen, he fired at the young men and hit one of them.

“The youth died soon after, but the plant officials did not take him to hospital. It was around evening that he was taken to a local hospital and finally the Government Medical College and Hospital at Burla town where he was declared dead,” said inspector Dhabaleswar Sahoo of Rengali police station.

Police said they have detained the security guard for questioning. The details of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Earlier this month, Shyam Metallics signed Bollywood actor Salman Khan as brand ambassador for endorsing its S-E-L TMT bars as the company embarked on a four-fold expansion plan in metal capacity comprising intermediate and final products.