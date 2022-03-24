Over 1.4 lakh new projects taken up in J&K since 2019, says govt

NEW DELHI: Since 2019, 1,41,815 new projects have been taken up under various sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, the government told the Parliament on Wednesday, two-and-a-half years after the abrogation of Article 370 in the Valley.

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai told the Parliament that a sum of ₹27,274 crore has already been allocated for several projects in J&K.

He shared the information in response to a question raised by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Mahesh Poddar in Rajya Sabha.

“The central government is implementing 53 projects by 15 ministries at a cost of ₹58,477 crore in various sectors such as roads, power, health, education, tourism, agriculture, skill development, etc., of which, 25 have already been completed/substantially completed,” Rai said in a written statement.

He said that project construction and procurement activities are creating “significant” employment opportunities for skilled as well as unskilled labourers, engineers, transporters and small businesses, in addition to those engaged in the supply of material, equipment and tools in the private sector.

“It is estimated that this investment has generated employment of about 1,169 lakh man-days in the Union Territory of J&K,” he said.

The data also elaborated on the government’s plan to develop 21 hydropower projects with an aggregate capacity of 5,186 MW in J&K over the next five months. The major hydropower projects include Pakal Dul, Kiru, Kwar, Uri, Dulhasti, Sawalkot and Rattle.

“Under the languishing projects programme, 1,193 projects worth ₹1,984 crore were completed, including five projects that were incomplete for more than 20 years, 15 projects delayed for more than 15 years and 165 projects pending for more than 10 years,” Rai informed.

On the education front, Rai’s said the number of government degree colleges and engineering colleges have increased from 96 to 147.

He said that household tap water connections have increased from 5.75 lakh households to 10.55 lakh households. Two districts - Srinagar and Ganderbal - have been made ‘Har Ghar Jal’ districts.

“All rural schools, anganwadi centres and health institutions have been provided tap water connections,” he added.