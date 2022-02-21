Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Over 10 million participate in Telangana tribal fair

The Governor, on her second visit to Medaram in Mulugu district where the biennial tribal fair is celebrated, offered sarees and performed special puja to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.
The tribal priests, officials, Mulug MLA D Anasuya alias Seetakka and others extended a warm welcome to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 21, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited the Medaram Jatara on the last day of the four-day mega tribal festival which saw an estimated 10.3 million people.

The Governor, on her second visit to Medaram in Mulugu district where the biennial tribal fair is celebrated, offered sarees and performed special puja to goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The tribal priests, officials, Mulug MLA D Anasuya alias Seetakka and others extended a warm welcome to the Governor.

Soundararajan extended special wishes on the celebration of the native tribal festival and termed the fair as one of the unique native tribal celebrations in the country, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.

The festival, described as ‘Telangana Kumbh Mela’, concluded with the Goddesses returning to the forests, an official press release said.

State endowments minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the ‘jatara’ was successfully organised this year. He and panchayati raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao felicitated the officials who made the event successful, the release said.

