Over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi; death toll reaches 9,260

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:35 IST

Delhi on Tuesday reported more than 4,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 86 deaths, taking the city’s tally to 574,380 and toll to 9,260, a government bulletin showed on Tuesday. As per the health bulletin by the government, 4,006 people contracted Covid-19 and 5,036 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours.

There are 31,769 active cases of Covid-19 in the national capital and 533,351 patients have recovered so far, the latest data showed. The positivity rate was at 6.85% as it tested as many as 58,456 samples for the deadly virus. So far, the authorities have conducted 6,346,521 tests. Based on the last 10 days’ data, the death rate now stands at 1.93%.

Delhi is reeling under the third wave of Covid-19. On November 11, it recorded its highest daily spike as 8,593 people contracted the virus. On November 18, the city recorded the highest number of fatalities with 131 deaths. The positivity rate was 15.33% recorded on November 15. However, it is on a downward trend now. For the last few days, the daily average has been below 5,000.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government slashed the cost of a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test for detection of Covid-19 by almost 67% to Rs 800 per test. As per the latest order issued by the state health department on Monday, RT-PCR tests from all private laboratories in Delhi will cost Rs 800, whereas a home collection of samples will cost Rs 1,200.

Until Sunday, the cost of an RT-PCR test was capped at Rs 2,400 irrespective of whether a person visits the laboratory or testing centre or gets the test done at home. All Covid-19 tests in government establishments will, however, continue to be free of cost.