Over 41 lakh teens jabbed as India opens vaccines for young adults; Modi, Mandaviya hail feat

Over 41 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered to beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 17 on Monday, the first day when the country’s immunisation drive against the pandemic was thrown open to the young adults.

According to data from the Co-WIN portal’s dashboard, 41,27,468 doses of the vaccine were administered to those in the age group as of 9.30pm.

Chief ministers and health ministers visited and rolled out the vaccination drive in their respective states. Indigenously developed Covaxin, manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, is the only vaccine available for immunising those in the above-mentioned age bracket at the moment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the teenagers who took their doses during the day. Modi said the move to jab the youngsters was “an important step forward in protecting our youth against Covid-19”.

“Congrats to all my young friends between the age group of 15-18 who got vaccinated. Congrats to their parents as well. I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days,” he wrote on Twitter.

Mandaviya said the total doses administered for those in the age group crossed 4 lakh at 8pm. “Well done Young India,” he said, adding, “Over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM. This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive.”

Registrations for the young adults in the Co-WIN portal began on January 1 and more than 51 lakh youngsters had registered for their shots as of 8.30pm on that day.

According to data from the Co-WIN dashboard as of 10pm, Madhya Pradesh vaccinated 7,71,615 people, while in Karnataka the figure was 4,14,723.

Delhi inoculated 21,010 young beneficiaries, while 1,81,561 were jabbed in Maharashtra,1,87,710 in Tamil Nadu, 1,66,996 in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, parents and children alike expressed relief with the expanded inoculation drive with daily infections in the country increasing at a rapid pace.