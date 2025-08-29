Over 40% of road accident victims did not use helmets, seatbelts: Govt data

More than 40% of the 1,72,890 deaths from road accidents in 2023 were due to non-use of helmets and seatbelts, and driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to the annual Road Accidents in India report by the ministry of road transport and highways. A two-wheeler rider take a U-turn to avoid being penalised for not wearing a helmet in Bhopal. (HT File Photo)

The report noted that 54,568 two-wheeler riders who were killed in 2023 did not wear helmets, including 39,160 drivers and 15,408 passengers. This accounted for 31.6% of all road accident deaths in 2023. Similarly, 16,025 fatalities were reported among vehicle occupants not using seatbelts, comprising 8,441 drivers and 7,584 passengers, which represented 9.3% of total deaths recorded during the year.

The ministry said crashes caused by drunken driving or the consumption of alcohol and drugs led to 3,674 deaths and 7,253 injuries in 2023. Fatalities due to drunken driving made up roughly 2.1% of the total road accident deaths. However, with 2022 recording 4,201 such deaths, there was a year-on-year decline of 12.5%.

Meanwhile, speeding remained the primary cause of road mishaps. During 2023, it accounted for 68.4% of the total road accidents, 68.1% of fatalities, and 69.2% of injuries. While the proportion was high, the numbers reflected a marginal decline compared with the previous year, with accident cases falling by 1.4%, deaths by 1.9%, and injuries by 0.7% relative to 2022.

The report also highlighted licensing issues. Accidents involving drivers with a learner’s licence, and those without a valid licence, together constituted 10.3% of the total cases. Notably, the number of accident cases involving drivers without a valid driving license dropped from 35,925 in 2022 to 33,827 in 2023, registering a 5.8% decline.

Overall, drunken driving, consumption of alcohol and drugs, red-light jumping, and use of mobile phones accounted for 3.9% of the total accidents and 4.3% of all fatalities, underscoring persistent road-safety challenges.