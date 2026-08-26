Over 50 Tamil Nadu pilgrims stranded after flash floods at Nepal-China border

More than 50 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu who had travelled to Nepal are stranded following a flash flood in the Bhote Koshi River upstream that killed at least nine people in Nepal and Tibet, washed away villages and damaged infrastructure on Wednesday, officials said.

Over 50 Tamil Nadu pilgrims are stranded near the Nepal-China border after flash floods killed at least nine people and damaged roads and infrastructure. (AFP)

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The stranded group comprises pilgrims from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Mayiladuthurai districts. They were travelling in three cars when the flash flood occurred around 8am, officials said.

Also Read: Bihar steps up preparedness as flash flood in Nepal kills several, destroys villages

Deep Dive What caused the flash floods affecting Tamil Nadu pilgrims in Nepal? The flash floods were triggered by a sudden surge in the Bhote Koshi River after heavy rain upstream, resulting in significant damage and casualties in the region. How are authorities responding to the situation for stranded pilgrims in Nepal? Tamil Nadu government officials are coordinating rescue efforts for the stranded pilgrims, and a toll-free helpline has been established to assist those affected. What risks do residents living near the Bhote Koshi River face following the recent floods? Residents near the Bhote Koshi River are at high risk of further flooding and potential casualties, leading authorities to advise them to move to higher ground for safety.

A travel agent who organised the trip from Kumbakonam said some of the pilgrims managed to take refuge at an Armed Police Force outpost in Timure, about 150 km north of Kathmandu. However, he was unable to contact them due to a lack of mobile connectivity following the incident.

Tamil Nadu government officials are currently engaged in coordinated efforts to rescue the stranded pilgrims, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} A round-the-clock toll free helpline was released by the Tamil Nadu government to assist the stranded people. “Within India 1800 309 3793, overseas (missed call) +91 80 6900 9900. They can also contact +91 80 6900 9901”, an official release said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A round-the-clock toll free helpline was released by the Tamil Nadu government to assist the stranded people. “Within India 1800 309 3793, overseas (missed call) +91 80 6900 9900. They can also contact +91 80 6900 9901”, an official release said. {{/usCountry}}

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Those require assistance can also contact Tamil Nadu House, Delhi control room 92895 16712, it said.

Major casualties were feared in Nepal and Tibet. Videos showed crumbling homes in the floodwaters and floating cars as authorities urged people on the banks of the Bhote Koshi River to move to higher ground.

The Bhote Koshi River is a headwater tributary of the Kosi River system, which enters northern Bihar in Supaul after flowing through Nepal. Authorities in Bihar feared a sudden surge in water flow into the Gandak River.

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The official said that teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were being mobilised to handle any emergency. In Bihar, officials have identified areas such as Jhandu Tola, Bin Toli, Chakdahwa and Kailashnagar as vulnerable areas.

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