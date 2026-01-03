Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said providing more than 61,000 government jobs to the youth in four years reflects his government's unwavering commitment to merit, transparency, and fairness in public recruitment. Over 61,000 govt jobs created in 4 years; committed to merit, fair recruitment: Punjab CM

Mann handed appointment letters to 606 new recruits of the education department at a ceremony held here.

The newly-appointed candidates include 385 special educator teachers, 157 primary teachers, eight principals, and 56 employees recruited on compassionate grounds.

"After assuming office in April 2022, our government launched a massive recruitment drive under which 61,281 government jobs have been provided so far.

It is a matter of pride that every single appointment has been made purely on merit and transparency, and not even one has been challenged in court," the chief minister said.

He said, earlier, the youth were forced to wait endlessly for appointment letters, anxiously scanning newspapers and postboxes. "Those days are over. Today, the Punjab government has put in place a system where deserving youth get jobs based only on their capability."

In an apparent jibe at past dispensations, Mann said the previous governments failed to respect merit and competence, instead distributing government jobs among their sons, nephews, and favourites.

"They never felt the pain of qualified youth who were forced to wander from pillar to post in search of employment. In just four years, we have ensured that young people from every village, town, and city of Punjab get jobs purely on merit," he asserted.

Claiming the present system has opened doors for youth from ordinary families, Mann said, "Today, hardworking youngsters are getting a fair opportunity to move ahead. Traditional political parties treated their families as Punjab, but for me, the entire state of Punjab is my family."

Announcing a reform in the education sector, the chief minister said a separate cadre of special educator teachers has been created for children with special needs in government schools across the state.

"Around 48,000 children with special needs are currently enrolled in government schools. To ensure quality education for them, we have appointed 385 teachers under this special cadre," he said, adding that these appointments would significantly help such children develop skills at both primary and secondary levels.

Addressing the newly-appointed special educator teachers, Mann said their responsibility extends beyond teaching.

"Your duty is not only to educate these children but also to serve humanity. Your role in shaping their future will be even greater than that of their parents," he said, urging them to carry out this noble responsibility with complete dedication and commitment.

Highlighting the government's focus on quality education, Mann said teachers in Punjab government schools are being trained at global standards. "So far, 234 principals and education officers have received training in Singapore, 249 head teachers at IIM Ahmedabad, and 216 primary teachers at Turku University in Finland," he said.

"We are establishing 118 'Schools of Eminence' in Punjab, which will play a transformative role in securing a bright future for underprivileged children. Free uniforms are being provided, and free bus service for girls has been launched to ensure that no girl is deprived of education," he asserted.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said, in 2022, out of 28 lakh students in government schools, nearly four lakh had to sit on the ground. "Today, not a single child is without proper seating," he said, adding that free bus services for girl students are benefiting nearly 10,000 schoolgirls every day.

