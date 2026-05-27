Over 8.98 lakh answer books furnished digitally in Class 12th post-result process: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday issued a post-result support update for Class 12th, detailing the status of scanned copies of evaluated answer books and related requests.

The CBSE has begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students.(HT File photo)

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According to the status bulletin as of 6 pm on May 26, CBSE said a total of 4,04,319 applications by students have been received for obtaining scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books.

Of these, 8,98,214 answer books have been furnished digitally, the board said, adding that the pending requests for scanned copies are expected to be fulfilled by Thursday.

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In a statement, the board said, "CBSE continues to facilitate students' access to scanned copies of evaluated answer books through the designated portal and registered email IDs of students."

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{{^usCountry}} It also added that the portal for applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also added that the portal for applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The CBSE has begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBSE has begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students and parents over the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process. {{/usCountry}}

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