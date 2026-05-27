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Over 8.98 lakh answer books furnished digitally in Class 12th post-result process: CBSE

According to the status bulletin, CBSE said 4,04,319 applications by students have been received for obtaining scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 12:34 am IST
PTI |
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The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday issued a post-result support update for Class 12th, detailing the status of scanned copies of evaluated answer books and related requests.

The CBSE has begun the process for re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets following concerns raised by some students.(HT File photo)

According to the status bulletin as of 6 pm on May 26, CBSE said a total of 4,04,319 applications by students have been received for obtaining scanned copies of 11,31,961 answer books.

Of these, 8,98,214 answer books have been furnished digitally, the board said, adding that the pending requests for scanned copies are expected to be fulfilled by Thursday.

Also Read | From being called 'Pakistani' to CBSE's apology: Vedant Shrivastava case amid OSM row

In a statement, the board said, "CBSE continues to facilitate students' access to scanned copies of evaluated answer books through the designated portal and registered email IDs of students."

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Over 8.98 lakh answer books furnished digitally in Class 12th post-result process: CBSE
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