Over 8 million health, frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 in India: Govt

The number of healthcare and frontline workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reached eight million on Saturday evening, according to the Union health ministry. Those who completed the 28-day period of waiting after receiving the first shot, started receiving the second dose, it added.

“80,52,454 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,69,215 sessions, as per the provisional report till 6 pm today. These include 59,35,275 Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 21,17,179 Front Line Workers (FLWs),” the health ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the ministry, of the totals jabs given, 84,807 were administered on Saturday, the 29th day of the nationwide inoculation drive, in 4,434 sessions.

Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Tripura and Delhi are among the 10 states and Union territories that have recorded the highest number of vaccinations so far.

Also, 12 states and union territories - Bihar, Lakshadweep, Tripura, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Sikkim - have vaccinated more than 70% of the registered healthcare workers, the health ministry said.

Following the inoculation, a total of 34 people have so far been hospitalised. Of the 34 cases of hospitalisation, 21 were discharged after treatment, while 11 persons died and two are under treatment. In the last 24 hours, no person has been hospitalised, the ministry said.

As many as 27 deaths have been recorded till date following the immunisation. According to the health ministry, of these, 11 persons died in the hospital while 16 deaths were recorded outside the hospital.

The approval provided by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has accorded a window of four to six weeks for the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine; so far, 7,668 health workers received the jab.

On Saturday, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the status and progress of Covid-19 vaccination drive with all states and UTs and urged them to adhere to the timelines for covering all health and frontline workers with the first dose of vaccines and scheduling their mop-up rounds.

The SOPs for second dose scheduling on Co-WIN have also been shared with the states and UTs. Bhushan emphasised on the the significance of efficient stock management practices and establishment of state media response cell during the review meeting.

The health secretary also advised the states and UTs to ensure that all vaccination officers are trained and informed regarding adverse event following immunization (AEFI), and they should provide AEFI related information to all those receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.