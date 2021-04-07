Over 84 million Covid vaccine doses administered across India

India has administered over 84 million Covid-19 vaccine doses across the country by Tuesday even as the country continued to witness a spike in the number of daily active cases.

As per government data, 84,065,357 vaccine doses were given by 8pm on Tuesday. These include 8,960,966 healthcare workers who have taken the first dose and 5,377,011 who have taken the second dose.

As many as 9,730,304 frontline workers have been given the first dose while 4,268,788 of them have got their second dose as well.

Also Read | India’s ‘double mutant’ Covid strain found in US

Among the age group of 45-59 years, 20,051,197 have got their first dose while 396,769 have been administered their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 34,418,802 people have got their first dose of the vaccine while 861,520 have had the second dose as well.

﻿

On Tuesday alone, India had administered 562,807 vaccine doses. Of this, 457,749 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 105,058 received their second dose, as per the provisional report.

Meanwhile, India set yet another record for daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), with 115,320 new infections reported across the country on Tuesday – the second time in three days that the country has broken previous single-day case records, highlighting the dangerous rate at which the second wave is growing.

The previous record for daily cases (103,796) was set on Saturday when new infections in the country had crossed the 100,000 mark for the first time since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 630 new deaths were reported across India on Tuesday, taking the total number of fatalities due to the viral outbreak in the country to 166,229, according to HT’s Covid-19 dashboard.