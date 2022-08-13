Overjoyed by response to Har Ghar Tiranga drive: PM Modi

Citizens of India have provided an “amazing response” to the central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign ahead of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life. This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister also shared glimpses of the events conducted across the country.

The government has asked citizens to fly the national tricolour at their homes during August 13-15 to mark 75 years of India’s Independence through the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Modi urged people to share their photos along with the national flag on the official website dedicated to the campaign. Over 20 million selfies have been uploaded on the website so far.

Earlier in the day, home minister Amit Shah, along with his wife, hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi. He urged everyone to hoist the national flag at their residence and share pictures.

“Tiranga is our pride. It unites and inspires everyone Indian. On PM @narendramodi Ji’s clarion call of #HarGharTiranga, today hoisted a Tiranga at my residence in New Delhi and paid tributes to our valorous heroes who sacrificed everything for the motherland,” Shah said in a tweet.

Similarly, foreign minister S Jaishankar shared pictures of him joining the campaign. “Let us all enthusiastically take part in the #HarGharTiranga campaign and hoist the tricolour at our homes from August 13 to August 15. Tiranga is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to the spirit of unity and integrity of our nation,” Jaishankar said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman followed the suit, and shared a picture along with her family participating in the campaign at her residence in Bengaluru. ”#GharGharTiranga with family at our residence in Bengaluru,” Sitharaman said on Twitter.

Hardeep Singh Puri, housing and urban affairs minister, celebrated the campaign with captains and cabin crew of his flight to New York. “Celebrating the spirit of #HarGharTiranga with the captains & cabin crew of my flight as we land in New York today! The movement has captured the imagination of Indians around the world. Another Jan Andolan!” he said.

Earlier, commerce minister Piyush Goyal lauded the campaign initiated by Modi. The entire world would realise the “growing strength, unity” of India, Goyal said.

“PM Modi has given a new direction to the country. Crores will hoist the tricolour on independence day. This will give a message to the world about India’s growing strength, unity & its dedication to becoming a developed country in the next 25 years,” he said.