Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Owaisi breaks down amid speech, says 'they are trying to wipe Muslims out'
india news

Owaisi breaks down amid speech, says 'they are trying to wipe Muslims out'

Owaisi said though the BJP wants to oppress Muslims so much that they are forced to take up arms, their two hands will only be used for dua.
Asaduddin Owaisi became emotional as he was addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Friday. 
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 09:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday broke down as he was addressing a gathering near Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan. As he was talking about the recent incidents of demolition of Muslim houses and businesses in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, he became emotional and said there are attempts to wipe the Muslims out of the country. "People are calling and telling me about atrocities being done to them, their villages and shops are being demolished. One should not lose hope, there's no need to worry. We'll face it with patience but will never raze a home," Owaisi said.

Watch

 

“Listen, Modi and Amit Shah. We will not bow before you. We are those who bow before Allah. Allah is enough for us,” Owaisi said as he recounted the recent incident of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. Muslims won't leave the ground because they are not afraid of death, Owaisi said. "You all have seen the video from Haryana where an elderly person was caught by a so-called Gau Rakshak by the beard. the people who call themselves," Owaisi added.

RELATED STORIES

"If Allah takes our lives, we will die. If he does not take, we will live," Owaisi said. "We will wait. You have demolished our house, but Allah will not wait," the AIMIM said in an emotional speech. "Whatever happened in Delhi, Khargone-- we will come together and help them. Won't we help them? And if we can't help them, can't we pray for them," he said.

"BJP has brought in a wave of hatred against the Muslims. But you must be patient. You must be strong. You must fight this injustice constitutionally, in the path of law," Owaisi said.

“BJP wants to oppress us so much that we take up weapons. But do you know what our arms weapons are? Our arms through which we will only seek dua,” the AIMIM chief said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
asaduddin owaisi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP