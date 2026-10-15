Owaisi moves SC challenging EC’s conduct of SIR

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the manner in which the Election Commission of India (ECI) is conducting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, people familiar with the matter said.

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In a petition, which HT has reviewed, Owaisi alleged that deviations from established legal procedures could jeopardise the voting rights of eligible citizens.

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On behalf of Owaisi, senior advocate Nizamuddin Pasha mentioned the matter before the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, requesting that the petition be listed alongside similar matters scheduled for hearing on Thursday.

Deep Dive What is Asaduddin Owaisi challenging in the Election Commission’s SIR process? Owaisi is challenging how the Election Commission is conducting the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. His petition questions whether the process follows statutory safeguards, including rules on Commission decision-making, voter forms and the role of Electoral Registration Officers. Why does Owaisi say the SIR could affect eligible voters’ rights? His petition argues that opaque procedures, software-generated classifications and allegedly arbitrary inclusion or deletion practices could keep eligible citizens off electoral rolls and jeopardise their right to vote. Does a missing name on the draft electoral roll mean it has been deleted during SIR? The Election Commission told the Bombay High Court that absence from the draft roll does not itself mean a name has been deleted, because SIR prepares the roll afresh. It said an eligible person whose name is missing can submit Form 6 with the prescribed declaration and supporting documents during the claims and objections period.

The CJI said he would list the matter along with the connected cases. Owaisi joins a list of other opposition leaders including Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge who have challenged the SIR.

In his petition, Owaisi has questioned the exercise of the ECI’s powers under Article 324, arguing that the implementation of the SIR, initiated through an order dated June 24, 2025, must strictly adhere to the safeguards prescribed under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition seeks judicial directions to ensure transparency, accountability and compliance with the existing constitutional and statutory framework governing the revision of electoral rolls. It contends that the manner in which the exercise is being implemented threatens the inclusion of eligible citizens in the electoral rolls and, consequently, their right to vote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition seeks judicial directions to ensure transparency, accountability and compliance with the existing constitutional and statutory framework governing the revision of electoral rolls. It contends that the manner in which the exercise is being implemented threatens the inclusion of eligible citizens in the electoral rolls and, consequently, their right to vote. {{/usCountry}}

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The petition raises several questions concerning the exercise of the Election Commission’s constitutional powers and the procedures adopted for revising electoral rolls.

One of the principal issues is whether the ECI can exercise its powers without collective decision-making by the Commission. Owaisi has also questioned whether statutory forms and procedures prescribed under election laws can be modified through software-based mechanisms.

The petition further raises concerns over software-generated classifications and objections, questioning whether such automated processes can effectively displace or curtail the statutory jurisdiction of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), who are responsible for decisions concerning the inclusion, correction and deletion of names from electoral rolls.

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It argues that the use of opaque procedures, differential treatment of electors and allegedly arbitrary practices in the inclusion and deletion of names could violate various provisions of the Constitution, including equality before the law, non-discrimination on specified grounds, the protection of life and personal liberty, the prohibition of exclusion from electoral rolls on specified grounds, and the constitutional framework governing adult suffrage.

The petition maintains that the exercise of the ECI’s constitutional authority must remain within the boundaries of the law and cannot undermine the rights of eligible voters through procedures that lack transparency or adequate safeguards.

Andhra SIR extended

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday extended the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Andhra Pradesh till October 30, following a request from the authorities concerned in the state.

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According to an official release from chief electoral officer Vivek Yadav, the publication of final electoral rolls which was supposed to be done on October 16 has now been extended to October 30.

Accordingly, the last date for the issuance of notices and disposal of claims and objections has been extended from October 12 to October 22.