Owaisi on Hardik Patel’s exit from Cong : “Their people have no confidence”

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a swipe at senior Congress leaders and the party's 'unofficial president' after Hardik Patel, the working president of the state unit, quit the post and the party just months before the assembly election. Owaisi declared that even people within the Congress 'don't have any confidence' in the party.

"Their (the Congress') people are leaving. Their (Gujarat) working president (Hardik Patel) has no confidence in the unofficial president. He left," Owaisi was quoted by news agency ANI.

"Congress ruled Maharashtra for 15 years but now the party has slipped to third position (the party holds the fewest seats in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in power). There used to be (late) Sheila Dikshit’s government but now Congress is nowhere to be seen in Delhi. The party lost in Kerala (in last year's assembly election) as well."

Hardik Patel today quit as working president of the Congress' Gujarat unit and left the party.

He cited detachment from 'real issues' of the people for his decision, saying, "Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership".

"Whenever our country faced challenges, and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Senior leaders behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis. How in the world can Congress then expect that the people of Gujarat will see them as an alternative to lead our state?" Patel said in his resignation letter.

Patel - who rose to prominence as the leader of the 2015 Patidar movement for reservation - said that during his three years in the party, he found the Congress and its leadership, both at the centre and state, had been reduced to merely opposing everything.

Hardik Patel’s resignation comes as Gujarat - prime minister Narendra Modi's home state - is set to go to polls in December.

