Home / India News / Owaisi on Modi's ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ call: ‘Ok if I asked to raise Takbir?’

Owaisi on Modi's ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ call: ‘Ok if I asked to raise Takbir?’

ByHT News Desk
May 05, 2023 07:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people of Karnataka should to punish Congress's abuse culture by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali' when they cast their vote.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar for allegedly seeking votes on the basis of majority religion in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Owaisi was referring to the prime minister's request to vote in the name of Lord Hanuman and DK Shivakumar's assurance to prioritise the construction of Lord Hanuman temples in various parts of the state.

“Will Congress promise reconstruction of demolished dargah in Hubli? It has surrendered on its ideological battle with BJP. Will Modi be ok if I asked people to raise TAKBIR? The skies would fall,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Karnataka to punish those indulging in abuse, while casting their vote in polling booths on May 10. Addressing a public meeting here in Uttara Kannada district, he said: "Will anyone in Karnataka accept this abuse culture? Will anyone like abusing someone? Does anyone like even a small man being abused? Will Karnataka forgive those abusing?"

"What will you (people) do this time? Will you punish them? Will you punish the abusers?... When you press the button in the polling booth, punish by saying 'Jai Bajrangbali'...," he added.

Addressing a gathering in Katnataka's Kolar, Owaisi retorted, “The prime minister asked to raise slogans of Bajrangbali while casting vote, what secularism is this? Today, the Karnataka state president of Congress said that if Congress comes to power, they will build more Hanuman temples.”

“If I say here that while voting on 10th (May), press the button chanting 'Allahu Akbar', then the media will make a hue and cry that Owaisi” has made the issue communal, the AIMIM chief added.

The polling for Karnataka elections will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

