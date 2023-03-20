Owaisi praises KCR in Bihar, mocks Nitish with this triple talaq analogy

All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday heaped praise on Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao during his visit to Bihar's Kishanganj district, saying the Telugu-speaking state has a “very impressive” gross state domestic product despite being landlocked.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during his visit to Bihar's Seemanchal region.(@asadowaisi)

Owaisi was replying to queries from journalists before winding up his tour of Bihar's "Seemanchal", a densely populated but poverty-ridden and flood-prone region of the state.

When asked about the prime ministerial ambitions of regional satraps like Rao, Owasi replied, "I must say KCR has a vision. And he has done something worthwhile during his tenure, so far."

"Telangana is a landlocked state. Yet it has a very impressive gross state domestic product. It used to rank the highest in terms of use of pump sets. It is still the second highest producer of fisheries," said the Hyderabad MP.

KCR's party, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), faces a challenge in the assmebly elections due later year with the Bharatiya Janata Party making inroads in the state with an aim to replace the Congress as the principal opposition in Telangana.

The AIMIM had won five seats in the 2020 Bihar assembly elections of 2020 but four of its MLAs joined the RJD last year.

Owaisi came down heavily on the Congress and its allies for "crying democracy is in danger over what happened in Maharashtra but looking the other way when our MLAs in Bihar were lured away". Addressing a public meeting in Kishanganj earlier, the AIMIM chief also drew the analogy of the now outlawed practice of triple talaq to berate Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's dumping of BJP last year and break up with RJD half-a-decade ago.

"Nitish Kumar said talaq! talaq! talaq! to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and did nikaah (marriage) with Tejashwi Yadav (Deputy CM and RJD leader)," said Owaisi.

"Long ago, Nitish had vowed not to go with BJP again saying 'mitti mein mil jaaenge' but 'unko mitti pasand nahin aayi' (he did not stick to his words). He ended up saying talaq! talaq! talaq! to Tejashwi Yadav," said the firebrand leader, in his trademark style.

(With PTI inputs)