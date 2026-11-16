Owner, contractor held after under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj

A day after a portion of a two-storey under-construction building collapsed, injuring eight people in central Delhi’s Paharganj, Delhi police on Monday apprehended the property owner and the contractor.

Damaged remains of an under-construction building after it partially collapsed, in Paharganj area. (PTI)

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Police apprehended the property owner, Raman and contractor Anwar for violating GRAP 3 norms by conducting outdoor construction for days despite a ban.

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DCP Central Rohit Rajbir Singh said that based on the case facts, the police lodged a first information report under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to constructing buildings), 125 a (act endangering human life), 223 a (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention).

Also Read:8 injured after portion of under-construction building collapses in Delhi’s Paharganj

“The property owner, Raman, and a contractor Anwar have been apprehended and are being bound down. Further investigation is in progress.” DCP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the incident occurred as workers were removing the shuttering of a lintel for the building’s second floor, opposite a government girls’ school. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the building collapse in the Sangrattan area of Paharganj at 4.40pm. Firemen, locals, and police rushed the eight victims to Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Police said their condition is stable.

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Police identified the victims as Sheikh Saddam, 37; Sheikh Raja, 20; Mohd Suhail, 50; Sanjud Khan, 40; Gautam Yadav, 28; Varun Yadav, 36; Raja, 36; and Mantu, 40.

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“The roof slab of the second floor fell, and a portion of the building collapsed. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and initiated necessary response measures,” an officer said. “During preliminary inspection, the supporting columns were found to be wet, and the building appeared to have tilted,” said DCP (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh.