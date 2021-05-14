Oxygen levels drop yet again at Goa Medical College, issue sorted by 2.30am

Oxygen levels at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) fluctuated yet again on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, hospital sources said. Resident doctors began reporting fluctuations around 9.30pm that went on till 2.30am in the wards assigned to Covid patients.

GMCH, which has already seen 41 deaths owing to dropping levels over the past few days, has reported fluctuations for six nights in a row now.

Patients’ relatives began sending out help messages on social media, prompting officials from the health department, including health secretary Ravi Dhawan, to rush to the hospital to ensure the supply is restored, which happened around 2.30am.

“Health department officials have reached the site (and have) said they were trying the dura cylinders (new bigger cylinders that are being installed at GMC), which is why the drop happened,” Shruti Chaturvedi, who has filed a petition in the high court over Covid management in the state, said.

Meanwhile, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai claimed that 13 people died during the ‘dark’ hours due to the low levels of oxygen, but health authorities have not confirmed the numbers.

The Goa government has claimed before the Bombay high court at Goa, that is currently hearing a bunch of petitions concerning Covid management in the state, that logistical issues, and not supply, plague the GMCH.

“There were logistical issues involved in manoeuvring the tractor which carries the trolleys of oxygen, and in connecting the cylinders to the manifold. During this process there was some interruption, which resulted in fall of pressure in the supply lines of oxygen to the patients. It is basically on account of these factors some casualties may have taken place,” the state government told the court on Thursday.They assured the court that the issues would be sorted out.