Padma Awards: Osamu Suzuki, Sharda Sinha get Padma Vibhushan, Arijit Singh and cricketer R Ashwin get Padma Shri

The Narendra Modi government on Saturday announced the 2025 Padma awards, one of the top civilian honours in the country. (L-R): Bibek Debroy was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, Sharda Singh has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan and singer Arijit Singh has been awarded the Padma Shri.

The ministry of home affairs announced seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri awardees. The President of India confers these awards at ceremonial functions held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in March-April this year.

Padma Vibhushan

The seven Padma Vibhushan awardees include renowned folk singer Sharda Singh, who was posthumously awarded India's second highest civilian honour.

Sinha, known for her iconic Chhatth songs, passed away on November 5 last year at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Veteran Malayalam author MT Vasudevan Nair, who died last December, has also been posthumously honoured with Padma Vibhushan. In a career spanning over seven decades, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, wrote around 54 screenplays, and published several collections of essays and memoirs.

Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy (medicine), Justice (Retd) JS Khehar (public affairs), Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia (art), Lakshminarayana Subramaniam (art) and Japan's Osamu Suzuki (trade and industry) received the Padma Vibhushan.

Padma Bhushan

Renowned economist Bibek Debroy has been posthumously conferred with the Padma Bhushan. He died last November at the age of 69. Debroy was the chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council since September 2017.

Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi has also been posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan. He died in May last year after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died last year, has also been posthumously conferred with the award.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi (posthumous) and film-maker Shekhar Kapur have been given Padma Bhushan.

Padma Shri

The 113 Padma Shri awardees include singer Arijit Singh, former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and former SBI chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya.

Dinamalar publisher Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer has been awarded Padma Shri for literature, education and journalism.