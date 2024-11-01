Bibek Debroy, chairman of PM’s economic advisory council and top economist, passes away

Bibek Debroy, the chairman of Prime Minister's economic advisory council (EAC-PM) and a top economist, has passed away. He was 69. Top economist Bibek Debroy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bibek Debroy following his passing.

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

Who was Bibek Debroy?

Bibek Debroy was a distinguished Indian economist, author, and scholar known for his contributions to economic policy and Sanskrit texts. He has played a crucial role in shaping India’s economic policies.

With expertise in diverse fields, including macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure, Debroy has published extensively on topics such as economic reforms, governance, and the Indian railways.

He was also celebrated for his work in translating classical Sanskrit texts, including the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, bringing ancient Indian wisdom to modern readers.