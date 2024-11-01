‘Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar’: PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to top economist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his condolences on the death of Bibek Debroy, PM economic advisory council chairman, describing him as “a towering scholar”. Modi also said he would cherish Bibek Debroy’s “insights and passion for academic discourse". Debroy was 69. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the death of Bibek Debroy, PM economic advisory council chairman.(X/Narendra Modi)

“Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth,” Modi wrote on X, sharing a picture with Bibek Debroy.

Sharing another picture with him, Modi said, “I have known Dr. Debroy for many years. I will fondly remember his insights and passion for academic discourse. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also paid tribute to Debroy, describing him “an excellent academician” and adding, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr. Bibek Debroy. He was a distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician. He will be admired for his policy guidance on economic issues and noteworthy contributions to India's development. His columns in newspapers enriched and enlightened millions. Dr. Debroy leaves behind a lasting legacy in the world of economics, academia, and literature. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. May Almighty grant Sadgati to the departed. Om Shanti.”

Debroy was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2015 in recognition of his contributions.

More about Bibek Debroy

Bibek Debroy was serving as the chairman of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister of India. He was appointed the Chancellor of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE), a deemed university, in July 2024. However, he resigned in September after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who had previously been removed from his role.

Debroy also served as a member of NITI Aayog until June 5, 2019. A prolific author and editor, he contributed extensively to academic literature with numerous books, articles, and editorial pieces across various newspapers.

Debroy completed his schooling at Ramakrishna Mission School in Narendrapur, followed by studies at Presidency College, Kolkata; Delhi School of Economics; and Trinity College, Cambridge, according to the official website.

His academic and professional career includes positions at Presidency College (1979-83), Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune (1983-87), and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade in Delhi (1987-93).

Between 1993 and 1998, he directed a project on legal reforms for the Ministry of Finance in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

His experience further includes roles at the Department of Economic Affairs (1994-95), National Council of Applied Economic Research (1995-96), and the Rajiv Gandhi Institute for Contemporary Studies (1997-2005).

From 2005 to 2006, Debroy was associated with the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and from 2007 to 2015, he contributed significantly to the Centre for Policy Research.