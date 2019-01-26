‘Padma to Nambi Narayanan shocking’: Kerala ex-DGP rakes up ISRO spy case

Even as former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist Nambi Narayanan expressed happiness over the government’s decision to confer upon him the Padma Bhushan award describing it as “an acknowledgement of my innocence”, former Kerala director general of police (DGP) TP Senkumar on Saturday called the move to honour the former cryogenic expert as “shocking”.

Narayanan had run into a huge controversy during 1990s when he was arrested on spying charges. He was heading the cryogenic division of the ISRO when he and another scientist D Sasimukar were arrested in the alleged espionage case in 1994. They were held with two Maldivian women on charges of selling space secrets of the country to foreigners.

Senkumar said people who have suggested his name will have to explain later. “I don’t know on which ground he was honoured. It is almost like mixing poison with nectar. Since the top court has set up a one-man commission to get into the ISRO spy case his name should not have been considered now,” said Senkumar, an officer known for his integrity. When Senkumar was removed from the state police chief post he took the Pinarayi government to the apex court and got him reinstated three years ago.

“What is his contribution to the country? He was an average scientist and he took retirement from the ISRO on his own. I would have been happy if the award was bestowed on a young scientist. I was really shocked to hear the announcement,” he said adding he still feels that ISRO spy case was not investigated properly.

Earlier, reacting to the award Narayanan said he was really humbled. “I consider this as an acknowledgement of my innocence,” he said.

“I never campaigned for this. I don’t know why Senkumar is getting so indignant. He is spreading canards saying ISRO spy case is relevant and the SC-appointed committee is still investigating it. The panel is only probing police officers’ lapses including him,” Narayanan said while reacting to Senkumar’s comments.

Following a protracted legal battle, the Supreme Court quashed the case against Narayanan, who was cleared of all the charges. In 2018, the Supreme Court directed the state government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to him. The court also ordered an inquiry against police officers who probed the case.

Many books were written over the sensational ISRO spy case and a Bollywood director is making a biopic on Narayanan who had to pay a heavy price along with former Chief Minister K Karunakaran in the sordid drama.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 15:01 IST