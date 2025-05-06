Day after mock drill order, union home secretary convenes crucial meeting

Several high-ranking officials – including the DG, Civil Defence and the DG, NDRF – attended a meeting called by union home secretary Govind Mohan regarding the conduct of mock drills on May 7. The civil defence rehearsal would be conducted across 244 districts on May 7. (HT file photo)

In the meeting, which took place amid heightened tensions with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the senior-most home ministry official reviewed the preparations for strengthening civil defence mechanisms.

"We are reviewing preparedness. Loop holes to be rectified have been identified," a member of the National Disaster Management Authority told ANI after the meeting.

Mock drills on May 7

The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills to tackle "new and complex threats".

According to a home ministry communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches.

Under the scheduled mock drills, states will measure the authorities' response related to crash-blackout measures, early camouflaging of vital plants and installations. They will also rehearse evacuation plans.

The mock drills will also check preparedness linked to the operationalisation of hotlines and radio-communication links with the Indian Air Force (IAF), and testing the functionality of control rooms.

The letter from the Directorate General Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards to the states and UTs said that it is prudent to maintain civil defence preparedness given the current geo-political scenarios.

The civil defence rehearsal would be conducted across 244 districts on May 7.

"The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of civil defence mechanisms across all states and Union territories," the letter added.

Also read: Pakistan says India choked Chenab water flow jeopardising early Kharif crop season

Pahalgam terror attack

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. India has taken several measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

India has stopped the water flow to Pakistan through the Chenab River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to pursue the perpetrators of the attack and those who took part in its conspiracy to the "ends of the earth" to inflict punishment on them "beyond their imagination".

Rattled by India's tough stance against terrorism, Pakistan has claimed that New Delhi's military strike is imminent. Islamabad has also offered India its participation in an independent probe into the attack.

On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh said it was his duty to give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the attack.

With inputs from ANI, PTI