'Pained'- CM Dhami as teen's body found after BJP leader's son held; SIT formed

Days after a 19-year-old teen went missing from Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, her body was found on Saturday morning following the arrest of a BJP leader’s son in the murder case. A Special Investigation Team - led by a woman police officer- has been formed to step up the probe in the case, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

Three arrests have been made so far in the case. Pulkit Arya (35), son of former state minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya, is the key accused in the case. Saurabh Bhaskar (35) and Ankit Gupta (19) are the other two people who have been held, police said, after they confessed to the crime. Vinod Arya has also served as a state minister earlier.

“During the course of investigation, police learnt the accused and the woman had gone to Rishikesh on Sunday. While on their way back, Pulkit and the woman entered into an argument following which the accused threw her into a canal in Chilla,” Pauri Garhwal senior superintendent of police (SSP) Yashwant Singh was quoted as saying in an HT report.

“This morning, her body was found. It has been extremely painful to know the details of the case. In order to get the harshest punishment for the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi ji and an in-depth investigation of the serious matter has been ordered," the chief minister wrote in a tweet in Hindi on Saturday.

A demolition drive was also carried out at a resort owned by Pulkit Arya. “We have pledged that those involved in this crime won’t be spared,” the chief minister wrote.

