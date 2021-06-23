Pak using drones to infiltrate weapons, drugs to disturb internal peace: Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat has said that ceasefire is holding along the Line of Control (LoC) so far but the internal peace process is being disrupted by Pakistan by "infiltration of weapons and drugs using drones".

"Ceasefire so far along LoC is holding, which is a positive sign. At the same time, we're also witnessing infiltration of weapons and ammunition, using drones. It doesn't augur well for peace as these drugs and weapons are meant to disrupt the internal peace process," Rawat told news agency ANI.

Asserting that India wants peace in the entire Jammu and Kashmir region, Rawat said, "If the internal peace process is disrupted, then we can't really say that the ceasefire is holding. The ceasefire doesn't mean that you ceasefire along borders, but you at the same time create trouble in the hinterland."

India and Pakistan had in February agreed to a strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the LoC and all other sectors.

Speaking on theaterisation of forces, Rawat said that the process is going on well and it is making satisfactory progress.

"Amongst the three services, we have been able to resolve most of the issues. There is a better understanding that if the three services integrate, they can bring about jointness and carry out transformation. Then I think, we will ensure better efficiency and utilisation of our existing services. I think we'll be better prepared for combat in the future," he said.

He added that the final structure will only be decided after the initial organisation is created.

"Of course, we have to look at the land-based theatres which will be Eastern and Western Theatres...How the final structure will evolve will only happen after we have created the initial organisation and it will take some time...There is a requirement for one agency to control and ensure that air management doesn't lead to fratricide. Then we have a large border along the coastline and high sea in the Indian Ocean Region. We need to ensure that we have one organisation looking after that," he said.