Pakistan can consider importing food items from India: Minister

Pakistan can consider importing vegetables and other food items from India to help people cope with the widespread destruction of crops in the recent flash floods, Pakistani finance minister Miftah Ismail said on Monday.

Ismail made the remarks during an interaction with journalists in Islamabad that was organised to present the Shehbaz Sharif government’s views on moves by leaders from former prime minister Imran Khan’s party to stymie Pakistan’s efforts to secure a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.

While responding to a question from a reporter, Ismail said the Pakistan government can consider importing vegetables and other edible items from India to facilitate people following the destruction of standing crops in recent floods, according to state-run Radio Pakistan. The minister did not give details.

Another journalist then questioned Ismail about Pakistani ministers who had favoured trade with India having to step down. Ismail responded to this by saying: “If people have to go home to protect themselves from inflation, then it is fine. As I am working for the improvement of the economy, I hope I will not be fired.”

He said the supply of food items, such as fruits and vegetables, is likely to be affected due to floods. “If the supply is affected, the import of vegetables will have to be opened. If we have to import vegetables from India, we will do so,” he was quoted as saying.

In August 2019, Pakistan suspended all trade with India as part of measures aimed at retaliating against New Delhi’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time, Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy in Islamabad.

Earlier in 2019, India withdrew the Most Favoured Nation status granted to Pakistan as part of its response to a suicide attack at Pulwama that killed 40 Indian troopers. That attack was blamed on Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The former government of Imran Khan announced a move for limited resumption of trade with India in April 2021 but did a U-turn just a day later due to opposition to the proposal from hardliners within the Cabinet.