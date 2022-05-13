Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 Lashkar terrorists from Pakistan eliminated in J&K's Bandipora
india news

2 Lashkar terrorists from Pakistan eliminated in J&K's Bandipora

Faisal, one of the slain terrorist, was involved in the killing of three policemen on December 10 last year and on February 11 at Gulshan Chowk and Nishat Park in the Bandipora town along with another Lashkar terrorist Haider.
The security forces eliminated two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.(Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on May 13, 2022 06:36 PM IST
ByShishir Gupta

The security forces on Friday eliminated two terrorists belonging to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Toiba in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle erupted after the security forces launched a search operation in Brar in the Aragam area following inputs about the presence of terrorists. 

Both the killed terrorists have been identified as Faisal alias Sikander and Abu Ukasa. Faisal was involved in the killing of three policemen on December 10 last year and on February 11 at Gulshan Chowk and Nishat Park in the town along with terrorist Haider. The duo shifted the base to central and south Kashmir where they carried out their terror activities. Haider was eliminated in an encounter on the intervening night of May 7 and 8 at Devsar in Kulgam. He was killed along with another terrorist Shahbaz Shah of Kulgam who was accused in the killing of a civilian Satish Kumar Singh on April 13.After Haider's killing, theother terrorist Faisal shifted to Budgam where he was joined by Ukasa. After the murder of Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam on Thursday, the two Lashkar terrorists again went to Bandipora. After receiving tipoff, the police were able to locate their hideout at Aragam and eliminated both of them in a swift operation within 24 hours. 

Topics
lashkar-e-toiba jammu and kashmir police terrorism
