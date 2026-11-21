Pakistan's climate change minister Musadik Malik's request to visit Taj Mahal in Agra has been approved, while the request to visit Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi has been rejected, the ministry of external affairs said on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

Pakistan's federal minister for climate change and environmental coordination Musadik Malik speaks to reporters on the sidelines of the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum at Purana Qila, in New Delhi, Friday. (PTI) more less

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The Pakistani delegation, led by Malik, will also visit other security-cleared locations in Delhi, including Humayun's Tomb and Dilli Haat, the report further said, citing sources.

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The proposed visit to Nizamuddin Dargah has reportedly not been cleared by the security agencies and the ministry of external affairs.

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Deep Dive Which sites in India was Pakistan minister Musadik Malik reportedly cleared to visit? His request to visit the Taj Mahal was reportedly approved, and other security-cleared stops in Delhi included Humayun’s Tomb and Dilli Haat. His request to visit Nizamuddin Dargah was not cleared. Why did Musadik Malik visit India? Malik led Pakistan’s delegation to the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, held from November 20 to 22. He described the visit as an opportunity for multilateral engagement. What did Musadik Malik say about culture and dialogue at the SCO forum? He said culture can foster dialogue by helping people understand one another’s perspectives and ways of life. He also described culture as having a regional role beyond India and Pakistan.

Pakistan minister in India for SCO event

Malik, who previously made harsh remarks against India over the Indus Waters Treaty, is in India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. This is for the first time in three years that a Pakistani minister has visited India.

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{{^usCountry}} On Friday, Malik said that Pakistan will fully support all efforts to take forward peace and security in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, Malik said that Pakistan will fully support all efforts to take forward peace and security in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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“Whenever you talk of peace and when different countries come together and they sit together and make efforts to take forward peace and security, then we will also participate fully,” Malik said on the sidelines on SCO event in Delhi, shortly after the event got underway with a speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about his visit being the first by the country's leader in three years, Malik said he hoped that such visits would continue in the future.

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“Mujhe ummeed hai ki dobara aap gila nahi karenge aur hamara aana jaana rahega...(I hope you won’t have any more complaints, and that we’ll continue to visit each other),” Malik told news agency ANI.

Malik bats for improved ties between SCO member nations

He had earlier said he hoped that the SCO forum would improve all member nations' relations. “I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” Pakistan's climate change minister said.

Also read: ‘Umeed hai aana jaana rahega’: Pakistan minister after attending SCO meet in Delhi

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In his first remarks since his arrival in India, Malik expressed hope that the ten member countries who have been invited for the forum will take “a macro view” and look at “all of the political issues, all of the social issues, all of the issues of conversation.”

He added that the forum will be “pushing the agenda of the region.”

‘Tremendous opportunity’ for multilateral engagement: Malik

Pakistan's climate change minister described his visit to India SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement. He said cultures and civilisations “cut across boundaries,” adding that the forum offers a platform to discuss shared history and cultures.

India has invited all 10 SCO member states, along with observer countries and dialogue partners, to participate in the inaugural forum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event on Friday evening, with the three-day programme focusing on the shared and interconnected civilisational heritage of the SCO region, cross-cultural engagement and people-to-people ties.